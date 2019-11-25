Arizona sports legend Jerry Colangelo dropped in on Bruce Cooper ahead of his last Turkey Tuesday before Coop retires next year.

Colangelo made Arizona a major sports state with his roles with the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, Arizona Rattlers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Coyotes and the Arizona Sandsharks soccer.

12 News' Bruce Cooper announced in August that he will be retiring in 2020 after the Olympics.

RELATED: Bruce Cooper announces 2020 retirement

Colangelo surprised Coop with a turkey to donate to Turkey Tuesday for St. Vincent de Paul. Coop has been instrumental in that turkey drive's success through the years.

RELATED: Donate to Turkey Tuesday to help Arizona families in need

You can also be a part of Coop's last Turkey Tuesday before he retires. Text TURKEY to 474747 to select your donation amount.