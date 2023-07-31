This Server of the Week feels a strong call to serve

“I love to serve people. It’s my passion,” Maria Gibson said.

MESA, Ariz. — Maria Gibson and the International House of Pancakes, or IHOP, off of Brown and Higley roads in Mesa have become synonymous. Gibson has worked there for 25 years, and she says it’s a passion that runs deep within her.

Her customers agree that Gibson is super special.

“She’s always been the kindest, gentlest, most knowledgeable waitress I have ever worked with,” said Elsa Scribner, one of the customers who nominated Gibson for Server of the Week.

Jeanie Davis, another customer, said over the years she’s known Gibson, the server has gone above and beyond to show she cared about their family by helping the family financially when her nephew underwent a serious health challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Her generosity and kindness are just beyond measure," Davis said. "That really touched my heart.'

All those factors led to Gibson receiving a big surprise from Carlos Aguirre, general manager of Ken Garff Kia Bell Road.

When he presented her with a $2,000 tip, she was overwhelmed with emotion. It meant the world that someone who dedicates all her time to service was noticed by the ones she serves.

