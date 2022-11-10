Community gathers to honor MCSO deputy killed by inmate

Loved ones came to remember Deputy Juan Ruiz as officials say they will seek the death penalty against the suspect accused of beating him to death.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — It’s been one year since a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputy died after authorities say he was brutally attacked by an inmate he was putting into a holding cell.

On Tuesday, Deputy Juan “Johnny” Miguel Ruiz’s family, friends, and former colleagues gathered to remember him at a candlelit vigil at the MCSO District 2 substation.

“He was very proud the day he graduated the academy,” said Frank Ruiz, Johnny’s brother.

Frank Ruiz remembers the day his youngest brother graduated from the police academy and became an MCSO deputy, one of the proudest days of his life.

“His life changed. He reached his goal where he wanted to be,” Frank said.

Nobody could have planned for what would happen a mere three years later.

“We know that he’s gone but we feel that he’s still here,” Frank said.

One year ago, Deputy Ruiz was putting 30-year-old Clinton Hurley into a holding cell when officials said Hurley beat Ruiz unconscious.

Maricopa County Attorney’s officials said they will pursue the death penalty in Hurley’s case.

“There are times I think about when I went to the hospital and I saw him. I never expected to see him like that,” Frank said.

Following Ruiz’s death, Sheriff Paul Penzone ordered a full evaluation of safety protocols and made changes, including retrofitting cell doors. In addition, the district two substation where the incident occurred has been decommissioned and a new facility was built.

On the anniversary of Deputy Ruiz’s death, Penzone presented his family with a Purple Heart.

“He never saw a person by a color. He never talked bad about somebody. He loved doing his job,” Frank described.

Now, Deputy Ruiz’s family is working to keep his memory alive both in their family and in the community he made the ultimate sacrifice to protect.

“He loved the community. I know he passed but I don’t want us to forget him,” Frank said.

