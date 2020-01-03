PINE, Arizona — Cages filled with chinchillas and birds were pulled out of a car Friday after an accident, the Pine-Strawberry Fire District said.

The animals were on their way to their pet store destination in New Mexico when the car they were in went over the edge of the road and fell around 50 to 60 feet, the fire district said. The pet store owners, who suffered injuries from the crash, and a child without injuries were also pulled from the crash and were transferred to the ER.

Among the belongings that firefighters pulled out from the car were cages filled with animals, the station stated. The car contained a total of four chinchillas and 19 birds.

Rather than taking them to an animal shelter, the firefighters took it upon themselves to take care of the birds and chinchillas while their humans, the shop owners, got better.

Birds and Chinchillas rescued from crash

The on-scene firefighters transferred the cages full of animals back to the Pine-Strawberry Fire Station.

According to a post the department shared on their Facebook page, the station said they have supplies lined up for the animals and assured community members that the animals were being taken care of.

There has been an overwhelming community response asking if they needed help taking care of the animals, the post stated.

"We are not needing assistance at this time," they shared in the post. "We do not need people to call about them or drop food off for them. Thanks so much to our wonderful community that loves to help."

