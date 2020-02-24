TONTO BASIN, Ariz. — Waylon Burgwin, 18, and his truck were rescued from the flooded Tonto Creek Sunday morning, according to the Tonto Basin Fire Department.

Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, along with a deputy from the Gila County Sheriff's Office, was dispatched to Tonto Creek at 1:40 a.m. in search for Burgwin, authorities said.

Authorities stated that water rescuers were deployed into the creek and, along with the help of Gila County Public Works, were able to reach Burgwin. He was brought safely to land at approximately 4:30 p.m.

