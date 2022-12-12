'The best day of the year in our court system': Maricopa county celebrates over 100 adoptions on Adoption Day

The Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County announced that 104 children were adopted on the day of the November event.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast.

It's a huge win for families across Maricopa County as over 100 children officially joined their forever families on National Adoption Day.

The Superior Court of Maricopa County announced on Monday that a total of 104 children were adopted during the Nov. 19 event.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

A team of 30 judges and commissioners, court staff, and members of the public volunteered their Saturday to perform adoptions across 76 hearings.

“National Adoption is the best day of the year in our court system. It’s arguably the only day where everyone, including judges, leave court with smiles on their faces,” Presiding Juvenile Department Judge Lori Bustamante said.

“If you walk around the courthouse, you feel a whole community coming together for the benefit of our children.”

The county has celebrated National Adoption Day since 2000, and hosts one of the largest events in the country. This year's event featured superheroes and Star Wars characters, and was highlighted by a visit from the Phoenix Suns Gorilla.

National Adoption Day is a collective national effort to raise awareness for the more than 115,000 children in foster care waiting to find permanent, loving families, the court said.

“We want the public to be aware of the critical need of children awaiting forever families. I encourage everyone who is considering adoption to avail themselves of all the resources out there, ask questions, and get all the information you need to bring a child into your heart and family,” Judge Bustamante said.

WE ❤ ARIZONA