Volunteers needed in Arizona to drive cancer patients to appointments

The American Cancer Society has relaunched its "Road to Recovery" volunteer program after it shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOENIX — The American Cancer Society is searching for volunteers in Arizona willing to drive cancer patients to their medical appointments.

After the coronavirus pandemic halted its "Road to Recovery" program, the organization announced Monday it was relaunching the transportation service.

Local volunteers can decide how many rides they want to provide each month. Drivers must prove they're fully vaccinated and have a good driving record.

Volunteers must additionally have a valid driver’s license, proof of adequate automobile insurance, access to a safe and reliable vehicle, can schedule their availability online, and internet access.

The organization also has a new mobile-friendly website that will make it easier for volunteer drivers to view and accept ride requests.

“We are excited about Road To Recovery’s relaunch in Phoenix, along with the impact it will have on cancer patients to successfully access treatment,” said Ashley DeGooyer, executive director for the American Cancer Society Arizona.

Nearly 40,000 people in Arizona are estimated to be diagnosed with cancer this year, according to the Cancer Society.

More information about the volunteer program can be found here.

If you are a cancer patient needing transportation assistance, contact the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.

