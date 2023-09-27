It's taco time: Phoenix and Tucson are two of the 'Top 5 Taco Towns' in America, Yelp found

Yelp came out with its yearly Top 100 US Taco Spots, and Arizona is so close to topping the charts we can taste it!

PHOENIX — Victory is so close we can taste it... And it tastes like tacos! Arizona netted not one, but two of Yelp's "Top 5 Taco Town" spots in the Top 100 US Taco Spots list for 2023.

There's no need to wait till Tuesday to get your taco fix, especially not here. Phoenix came in as the third-best taco town, and Tucson came in fifth place. Even though we were (in our opinion) robbed of the top spots, Arizona was the only state with two entries in the top 15.

Austin, Texas came in first place with Los Angeles, California following right behind. Las Vegas shored up the gap in fourth place, but we think Tucson has a real shot at beating them next year.

Seriously though, congratulations to all the chefs and hungry customers who helped to bring this Mexican culinary classic to the center stage of our cuisine. Restaurants from Alaska to Florida were featured on the list, showcasing just how far-reaching this tasty treat has become.

Yelp looked at cities with the highest number of searches for tacos, and highest volume of good review to make their list. And according to their results, it's barbacoa and al pastor that are exploding in popularity.

So with National Taco Day on Oct. 4, go pick your favorite taco joint and chow down!

