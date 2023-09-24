Indigenous People's Day PHX Fest celebrates Indigenous culture in the present tense

The second annual festival will be Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and includes a skateboard competition, art installation and more.

PHOENIX — When Autumn Rose Williams hears people talk about Indigenous communities, it is often “in the past tense.”

For Williams, who serves as the public relations and media coordinator for Indigenous People's Day PHX Fest, Indigenous People's Day is a celebration of Indigenous histories, just as much as it is a celebration of the Indigenous people who live in the Valley right here, right now.

“It is important to tell our histories, to tell our stories, and make sure we as Indigenous people are seen, heard, understood and respected,” Williams said. “Indigenous PHX Fest is really amplifying, honoring and showcasing the beauty of Indigeneity here in the Valley.”

The annual Indigenous People's Day PHX Festival returns to the Valley for its second year Oct. 9 with the theme “Indigenize the Valley.”

Here's everything you need to know before you go:

When: Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Margaret T. Hance Park 67 W. Culver St. Phoenix Tickets: Admission to the festival is free, but organizers ask attendees to RSVP here.

Starting out

As someone who has been “working since the ground up,” Candace Hamana said seeing how much the festival has grown means the most to her. Hamana is one of the co-owners of Cahokia, the Indigenous-led, Indigenous women-owned art and entrepreneur space that puts on the festival.

“Seeing how much the community has risen up to meet us and to meet our needs in this moment by way of collaboration and in kind sponsorship and community support is the most heartening thing,” Hamana said.

Cahokia PHX hosted the first festival last October, and this year are joined by the Gila River Indian Community and Becker Boards as sponsors for the festival.

Festivities

The festival isn’t the only event people can attend. This year attendees can explore a launch party and gallery event on Oct. 4 from 6-9 p.m. at the Phoenix Art Museum and an Indigenous film screening on Oct. 7 at the Burton Barr Central Library.

At the festival itself, there is a skateboard competition, a pop-up market featuring over 120 Indigenous artisans and food vendors, musical performances, a mural and art installation, and an exhibit at the Heard Museum. The festival is free to enter, but people attending are encouraged to RSVP.

This year also features the inaugural Sacred Cycle of Life Bike Tour hosted by RVSO, Heavy Pedal Phoenix and DoorDash. The ride will be Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon, and pre-registration is required to participate.

Indigenous People’s Day as a city holiday

This is also the first Indigenous People's Day that will be observed as a paid city holiday.

Phoenix declared Indigenous People's Day a paid city holiday on April 19, 2023. City offices will be closed and city services will follow a similar pattern to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Hamana remembers getting the news alert on her phone when Indigenous People's Day was made a paid city holiday earlier this year.

The proclamation by Mayor Kate Gallego helps indigenous tribes everywhere to feel “seen and be celebrated” Hamana said, but it was just one small, “overdue” step forward.

“The proclamation by the mayor… is giving Indigenous communities the opportunity to be acknowledged for their ingenuity and their contributions to the history that predates Arizona statehood,” Hamana said. “This is one positive step in that direction but we would like to see it more as a call to action to be recognized as a state holiday, at the very least. It’s overdue.”

Hopes for the festival

Hamana and Williams both said they hope festival goers walk away with a greater understanding of Indigenous people overall, from the history and heritage of Indigenous communities predating Arizona statehood to the Indigenous business owners, artists and neighbors in your own community today.

“There’s history, there’s stories, there’s culture,” Hamana said. “It’s not something that’s just in a past tense.”

From the film screenings and the skateboard competition to the artists and vendors, Williams said Indigenous People's Day PHX will celebrate the stories of many Indigenous people and communities right here in the Valley.

“It is really, really important for people to really have an appreciation and respect for who we are as Indigenous people, told by Indigenous people,” Williams said.

