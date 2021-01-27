Tips to know for keeping pests at bay after a winter storm

12 News learned during winter storms, scorpions and other bugs that burrow are bound to look for new habitats if their habitat floods.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert homeowner Josh Hager spotted a scorpion in his bathroom sink after Monday's winter storm.

Experts say before you pull the plug planning to keep them out, look up at your light fixtures instead.

Mike Boyle with Burns Pest Elimination explains it's unlikely anything but American roaches are crawling up drainage pipes. However, the probability that scorpions found a way into your home or attic then went straight to the heat source of the light is very likely.

"When you see a scorpion in your sink or your tub look up it’s almost always a light fixture above the sink," Boyle said.

Meanwhile, Hager says, spiders are nothing new to him but he was fascinated and felt like the video would bring attention to post-rain appearance.

Keep in mind, if you have any access to your home that's at least the thickness of a nickel, scorpions can squeeze through there.

"That’s the time to take a towel to stop them in there because they’re going to try to see the dryness, because of that, right now is the time to do it, it’s wise for the next day or two," Boyle said.

Here are 5 tips to know if you find a scorpion in your home:

Don't hit it with a fly swatter

If you come across a scorpion with babies on its back, don't hit it with anything. Brandon Bear from Frontino Pest Control said the babies could scatter, causing an infestation.

Suck them up with a vacuum

By using a vacuum, you keep all the scorpions contained, avoiding the chance of them escaping back into your home. If you don't have a vacuum, you can try to contain it with a jar and a sheet of paper.

No woodpiles and river rocks

Try to keep all woodpiles and river rocks away from your home, Bear said. Scorpions head to homes looking for moisture and food sources, and wood and rocks are prime locations.

Always check your shoes

If you ever keep your shoes outside or in the garage, always check inside them before you put them on. Shoes are a prime hiding spot for scorpions.

Keep a black light handy

If you think scorpions are in your home or yard, you can easily spot scorpions at night with a black light. If you shine a black light on a scorpion, its body will illuminate and become visible in the darkness.