Reward offered for suspect who shot Arizona javelina 17 times

The wounded javelina was shot up to 17 times with a pellet gun. Arizona Game and Fish is looking to the shooter.

SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. — State officials are offering a $500 reward for information on the individual who shot a javelina 17 times with a pellet gun near Saddlebrooke.

The wounded javelina was discovered on Feb. 28 and later succumbed to its many injuries, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The agency is now hoping someone will come forward with information that can lead to the shooter's arrest. Anyone with info can call 800-352-0700.

According to Game and Fish, it's considered unlawful to trap or kill javelinas in Arizona unless certain legal provisions have been met first.

Reward of up to $500 for info leading to an arrest in cruel & inhumane shooting of a javelina 17 times w/a pellet gun. Javelina found 2/28 at Saddlebrooke. Javelina died @TucsonWildlife despite treatment. Call 800-352-0700 re: Operation Game Thief #23-000405. Anonymous tips OK. pic.twitter.com/QtXVn2SaJX — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) April 5, 2023

