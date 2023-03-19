Gila County officials looking for mountain lion after man attacked at Salt River

Officials said the 64-year-old man was attacked on Thursday while he was with a rafting group.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — The image above is a stock image and not the mountain lion involved in the attack.

Gila County Animal Care and Control is searching for a mountain lion after a man was attacked at Salt River on Thursday.

Officials said the animal approached a 64-year-old man and attacked him on the river’s edge.

The man was part of a group of rafters when he was attacked.

About ten other rafters fought the mountain lion off the man using rafting paddles. The man's condition is not available at this time.

Officials said animal control officers along with San Carlos Game and Fish, White Mountain Apache Tribe and Arizona Game and Fish are all responding to the situation.

Hunter are using dogs look for the mountain lion.

Anyone who sees the animal should avoid it and call Gila County Animal Care and Control at 928-425-5882.

