Gilbert police introduce new therapy dog

Finley and his handler are trained to reduce stress for officers who have undergone critical incidents.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Police Department has a cute and furry new addition to its force.

On Monday, the department introduced Finley, who will serve as a therapy dog.

With the help of the Fetch Foundation, the 2-year-old goldendoodle was given to the department and into the care of Officer McKay Lauritzen.

Through the department's new Peer Support and Wellness unit, Finley and Lauritzen are trained to reduce stress for officers who have undergone critical incidents.

“When he comes into the room, everybody kind of forgets about whatever stress they're dealing with. And they're able to shed it a little bit. And in doing so, it helps mitigate those effects of the stress on our people and the trauma,” Lauritzen said.

Finley's support therapy is available to all Gilbert first responders.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.