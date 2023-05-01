Glendale firefighters save dog stuck in canal

It looks like this pup dug out from his yard and got trapped after going for a morning swim. Fortunately, the Glendale Fire Department was there to help.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — When this adventurous dog dug his way out of his owner's yard, he decided to go for a swim. But Glendale's canals are no place for a pup, and he needed a helping hand to get out of the water.

Fortunately, the Glendale Fire Department was there to give a hand - and a ladder - to the trapped dog.

The crew of Engine 158 partnered with the Glendale Police Department to get their ladder down to the water level and reach the pet. Photos of the rescue show the little guy bundled up in his rescuer's arm as they climb up out of the canal.

Fortunately, they were able to reunite the dog with his owner and get him home safely.

The Glendale Fire Department posted the story to their Facebook page, and we're glad to see this pet got home safe!

