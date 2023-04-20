Puppy makes remarkable recovery at Arizona Humane Society, now looking for forever home

The Great Dane puppy was found "extremely emaciated" and dehydrated before he gained triple his body weight while recovering.

PHOENIX — A once-unlucky pup has made a very lucky recovery at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) and is now looking for his forever home.

The Great Dane pup was brought to the society after he was found in a Phoenix dumpster in very rough condition.

He was "dehydrated, extremely emaciated with a Body Score Condition of 1 out of 9 (1 is the worst possible score), abrasions and sores throughout his body, and barely able to support his frail body," AHS said.

Two months after starting his road to recovery, the pup, aptly named Lucky, has made a remarkable recovery, tripling his body weight and is now ready to be adopted.

To sweeten the deal, AHS is also waiving all adoption fees through Friday, April 21 for dogs over 50 pounds due to it being at critical capacity for its dog kennels.

"Those interested in adopting Lucky or any of the amazing pets currently looking for their forever homes at AHS, are encouraged to visit azhumane.org/adopt for more information," the society said.

