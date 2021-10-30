Bobcat stuck in plastic pipe rescued near Tucson

A resident in Oro Valley noticed a bobcat visiting their home had its neck and head stuck in a plastic pipe.

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — A bobcat was in an unlikely predicament after somehow getting stuck in a plastic pipe, but has now been treated and is on its way around Southern Arizona.

An Oro Valley homeowner recently saw a bobcat with a pipe stuck around its head and neck. The resident immediately called the Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson (AZGFD) for help.

Officers from AZGFD responded by setting up a live trap baited with sardines and chickens.

After a few days went by, the bobcat made its way to the trap. Officers were able to give the bobcat a small dose of sedative and cut the corrugated plastic pipe off.

Officials said the pipe left only minor scratches on the bobcat that were treated with antiseptic. The bobcat was then placed under a tree until the homeowner said it woke up a few hours later and went about its way.

The AZGFD is tasked with managing and protecting more than 800 native wildlife species in Arizona. The department said it's very common for those who live in or are visiting the state to encounter wildlife, but it could potentially be dangerous for both parties.

To learn how to identify and live with wildlife in the state, residents can visit here. Residents can also find phone numbers to call for removal and relocation of wildlife here.

Up to Speed