Over 130 animals seized from Arizona property after dog had to be euthanized

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said they've seized several chickens, peacocks, dogs, and geese from a local property.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TUCSON, Ariz. — Officials in southern Arizona have recently seized over 130 animals from a property where investigators believe animal neglect was taking place.

On Aug. 24, the Pima County Sheriff's Department received a call from a citizen reporting suspicions of animal neglect taking place at a property south of Tucson. Deputies spoke to someone who had been asked to look after a dog from the property.

The dog was in poor health and had to be taken to a veterinarian due to multiple infections. PCSD said the dog was later euthanized.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant to inspect the property and found other animals that appeared to be in poor health.

PCSD ended up seizing 128 chickens, three peacocks, three geese, three dogs, a cat, a finch, 177 incubated eggs, and three dead chickens.

The agency said 53-year-old Trista Tramposch and 53-year-old Anthony Nunez have been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty. The investigation is ongoing.

UP TO SPEED

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.