Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Valley

The Valley has several ways to commemorate 2022 with celebrations

ARIZONA, USA — The new year is right around the corner, and the Valley is ready to kick off 2023 in style. Whether you're looking for family-friendly events, a pub crawl, or a football showdown, there's more than likely a New Year's Eve event in the area that fits your needs.

New Year’s Eve concert with the Phoenix Symphony

Symphony Hall - One North First Street, Suite 200

7:30 p.m.

The Phoenix Symphony's New Year's Eve Celebration always involves great music, New Year’s cheer, and special guests. Ring in 2023 in style with your Phoenix Symphony and Broadway star Megan Hilty.

Great Pinecone Drop in Flagstaff

After being canceled for three years due to the pandemic and held virtually, the Great Pinecone Drop in Flagstaff will be held in person. The first Pinecone drop starts at 12:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The second drop happens at 10 p.m., the same as the ball drop in New York. Then the final Great Pinecone drop is at midnight.

Glitter & Glow New Year’s Eve

Talking Stick Resort - 9800 E Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

Starts at 9:30 p.m.

An over-the-top New Year's Eve celebration with live entertainment, specialty cocktails, and captivating experiences to keep you impassioned until the clock strikes midnight.

New Year's Eve Celebration! Broadway classics

Chandler Center for the Arts - 250 North Arizona Avenue

8 p.m.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the greatest hits from Broadway with six powerhouse vocalists and the Showtune Productions’ live orchestra. Featuring Showstoppers from Rent, Hamilton, Mamma Mia, Chicago, Wicked, Les Miserable, Phantom of the Opera, Moulin Rouge and many more. Ring in the New Year at Chandler Center for the Arts with great music, a champagne toast, and party favors.

New Year’s Eve Throttle Therapy

Radford Racing School - Chandler

Join us on our legendary racetrack for four hours of Throttle Therapy! Throughout your experience, you'll be guided by our tenured instructors as you progress through various exciting performance-driving exercises behind the wheel of our powerful Dodge SRT performance vehicles. Every course will be different, so you can keep coming back every time you need a little throttle therapy on the track.

NYE Rooftop Steampunk Party

Alibi at Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown - 108 East University Drive

Starts at 8 p.m.

Join Alibi in Tempe for a one-of-a-kind rooftop Steampunk New Year's Celebration! They'll have a DJ and dance floor so you can shake into 2023.

New Year's Eve Live!

Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale

Starts at 7 p.m.

Ring in the new year at Westgate! Inside, watch as the plaza comes alive as Fat Tuesday, Bodega, Salt Tacos y Tequila, Carousel Arcade Bar, The Lola & McFadden’s Social House team up to host an inclusive block party. Celebrate at six bars for 1 cover at this indoor, outdoor event featuring an opening set from emerging country music artist, Filmore, & other live DJ performances, fireworks, midnight countdown & more.

VRBO Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium - 2 p.m.

The 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl will feature the first-ever meeting between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at State Farm Stadium. The kickoff for the semifinal in Glendale will be at 2 pm MST.



Scottsdale New Year’s Eve Pub Crawl

4312 N. Brown Ave

Starts at 8 p.m.

From bar to bar, venue to venue, roam around with all of your friends and avoid paying high-priced NYE covers. Enjoy exclusive specials and welcome shots as you take on NYE in the heart of Old Town.

NYElectric Countdown in Tempe

Starts at 8 p.m.

Westin Tempe - 11 East 7th Street

There's nothing better than NYElectric 2023 at Westin Tempe, the hottest new hotel to debut in downtown Tempe with panoramic city and mountain views.

