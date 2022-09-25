Rihanna is the Super Bowl halftime headliner

The superstar posted a teaser on Twitter holding up an NFL football. Get hype!

PHOENIX — Football fans get ready, we have our Super Bowl headliner. Singer, actress, and businesswoman superstar Rihanna tweeted out a teaser that she'll be headlining the big game.

The tweet, which has no body text, shows an NFL football held up in one of the singer's hands.

The NFL quickly confirmed the teaser, retweeting a post by Rihanna's producer, Roc Nation. They're just as excited as we are!

Entertainment outlet TMZ reported that Rihanna was in talks with the NFL to headline the game, and we're glad to see that those talks came together.

Last year's crossover between Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent is a big event to top, but we just know Rihanna is going to shine bright like a diamond!

Looks like this year's big game is shaping up to be a great one!

