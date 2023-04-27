Zombies, a rollercoaster and more! Owynn's World of Adventure opens in Litchfield Park

It’s the kind of place that only a child could dream up, and the inspiration comes from owner Tyrone Ward’s own child, Owynn.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — What if you could save the world from zombies, ride a haunted rollercoaster, hang from a suspended obstacle course, and have tea with a queen all under one roof?

You can do it all at Owynn's World of Adventure. The high-tech, fully interactive indoor theme park is now open in Litchfield Park.

It’s the kind of place that only a child could dream up, and the inspiration comes from owner Tyrone Ward’s own child, Owynn.

"We wanted to give that experience where you have it right in your backyard. You have everything from a little kids' play area to a ballistics unit to a 4D motion theatre and omni arena for the VR experience. All of that wrapped into one," said Ward.

Getting the park to open wasn’t as fun as it all looks now.

Ward said the pandemic nearly derailed the project until a chance encounter on a flight brought Ward and his wife Tara together with consultants from the titans of imagination: Disney and Universal Studios.

The theme parks came together to make Ward's dream a reality.

Now you and your family can live the dream too. Owynn's World of Adventure is located at 5110 North Dysart Road in Litchfield Park.

You can find pricing, hours of operation, and more information on their website.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.