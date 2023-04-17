Sugar Factory opening first Arizona spot in Glendale

The restaurant and candy shop is known for its sweet, colorful creations.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Westgate Entertainment District is about to get a little bit sweeter.

Sugar Factory, a national chain of confectionary shops known for over-the-top desserts, has recently announced that it will soon open its first Arizona location in Glendale.

The local restaurant and candy store will include a 128-seat dining area, a walk-up ice cream bar, an outdoor cafe, and a floor-to-ceiling candy wall.

“We’re celebrating more than 14 years serving the most decadent sweets and treats around the world, and we are so excited to introduce our fun, family-friendly brand to Arizona," owner Charissa Davidovici said in a statement.

Sugar Factory's menu includes extravagant milkshakes, rainbow pancakes, Reese's Pieces churro French toast, and Nutella waffles.

Savory menu items include lobster fajitas, spicy tuna rolls, and carne asada tacos.

The Glendale location will begin accepting dining reservations starting next month. More information can be found here.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.