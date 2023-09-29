Arizona Diamondbacks eyeing spot in MLB playoffs

The D-Backs’ playoff hopes are riding on the final three games of the regular season

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the verge of making it to the MLB Playoffs for the first time since 2017. The team’s postseason chances will be hanging in the balance this weekend in downtown Phoenix when the D-Backs open a three-game series against the Houston Astros beginning on Friday.

The D-Backs have been jockeying for Wild Card position in the National League for weeks, but they come into the final series of the regular season holding on to the second of three NL Wild Card spots. The D-Backs will be looking to maintain their slim lead in the standings over the Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, who are all on the road for their games this weekend. Arizona’s magic number down to 2 heading into their series against the Astros, a team that’s in position to clinch the third and final American League Wild Card spot on the road this weekend.

All eyes will be on this series in both the AL and NL. 👀



Who comes out on top? pic.twitter.com/EnKHeAH1M2 — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2023

With postseason implications and unique scheduling at play, there’s a possibility for champagne celebrations inside both clubhouses at Chase Field this weekend. This will be the first time these teams face each other all season and both teams are coming in having won their most recent series. Arizona’s rollercoaster 2023 season has included the rise of rookie phenom Corbin Carroll, the team parting ways with Madison Bumgarner and Nick Ahmed among others, inexplicable slumps, and All-Star performances.

Now, for the first time in six years, D-Backs fans can see playoff baseball on the horizon and the final three games of the season couldn’t mean more.

Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on X: @LWashingtonTV. If you have a sports story idea, email Lina at LWashington@12News.com.

Bring the energy.

Bring the passion.

Bring the chaos.



We'll see you at @ChaseField this weekend, #Dbacks fans. pic.twitter.com/nNNRyUx9Bd — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 29, 2023

Sports