Guns N' Roses playing at Chase Field this October

The iconic rock band will be visiting Phoenix as part of their 2023 world tour.

PHOENIX — The legendary rock band Guns N' Roses is back on the road this year with a massive 2023 World Tour, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall.

The band previously toured North America with their 'We're F'N Back! Tour' in 2021, and now they're back to steamroll the country once again.

Guns N' Roses' Phoenix concert is happening Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more.

