Cold temps are a shock to the system for Arizonans. Is the polar vortex to blame?

ARIZONA, USA — The Grand Canyon State will feel the coldest temperatures of the season on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with freeze and hard freeze alerts in effect for both mornings.

The Valley most likely won’t even make it to 60 degrees in the afternoon hours through the weekend!

But what causes Arizona's cold temperatures, and is the polar vortex to blame?

JUST HOW COLD IS IT?

We had a few spots that dropped well below 0 degrees on Wednesday morning in the high country. Mormon Lake was the coldest at -12 degrees Phoenix dropped to 37 degrees which was the coldest start since February 2022. Temperatures will be very similar again on Thursday and Saturday morning, so brace yourselves!

ARE THESE TEMPS THE COLDEST WE’VE EVER SEEN?

These temperatures are not the coldest we've ever seen! The coldest low ever recorded in Phoenix was 16 degrees in 1913. The coldest temperature recorded in Arizona was -40 degrees at Hawley Lake near the White Mountains in 1971. Nonetheless, this is much colder than average and definitely something to talk about!

WHAT IS THE POLAR VORTEX?

The polar vortex is a large pool of brutally cold air that sits above the poles. That polar air is always there, it is nothing new, but it is noteworthy when it drops to the lower 48 degrees. We definitely notice the difference!

Since there is a large pressure difference between the poles and some of the warmer latitudes, the jet stream remains strong enough to keep that cold air near the poles. On occasion, when the jet stream weakens, it allows the polar vortex to spill into the lower 48 degrees, and that is when we see these unusually COLD temps! We are getting a taste of that this week!

WHO IS COLDER THAN NORMAL THIS WEEK?

Some of the coldest temps across the lower 48 degrees are in the west. This is where there is a large dip in the jet stream.

OUTLOOK TO CHRISTMAS WEEK:

Looking ahead to Christmas week, that polar air moves east, and we have the polar vortex to thank. Much of the east has an 80% chance for significantly below-average temperatures. In terms of moisture leading into Christmas, the northern parts of the country have the greatest risk, while Arizona lies in a 50% chance for below-average precipitation.

