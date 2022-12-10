Grab your jacket! Some of the coldest air Arizona has seen this season scheduled to arrive early next week

Clouds will increase on Sunday afternoon. High-terrain snow and low desert rain will overtake State Forty-Eight Sunday evening into Monday morning.

ARIZONA, USA — The sunny, calm stretch of weather is short-lived. The next storm system will start to push into Arizona late Sunday.

Ahead of the low-pressure system, clouds will increase on Sunday afternoon. High-terrain snow and low desert rain will overtake State Forty-Eight Sunday evening into Monday morning.

As of Friday evening, a Winter Storm Watch is posted for elevations above 5,000 feet Sunday night through Monday night; this is where several inches of snow is forecast. The highest elevations could receive up to eight inches of snow, with locally higher amounts. Snow levels will drop to around 3500 feet. Don't be surprised to see a snow flurry or two in parts of the Valley.

Another round of rain will visit the Valley and low deserts overnight Sunday into Monday morning. The foothills and higher terrain will receive up to an inch and a half of rain. A couple of tenths of one inch is forecast for the low deserts; however, parts of the Valley could receive locally higher amounts.

Cold air will rush in behind the departing system on Tuesday. We are talking about the coldest temperatures so far this season. Next week, Valley highs will only muster the 50s and morning lows in the 30s. There will be frosty mornings in the Valley through Thursday. Temperatures will continue to struggle next Friday.

