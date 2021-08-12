x
Water being released into normally dry Salt River channel

A flood warning issued by the weather service said releases from a dam floodgate started Thursday morning.

PHOENIX — The National Weather Service says water is being released into the Salt River channel that is often dry through much of metro Phoenix. 

A flood warning issued by the weather service said releases from a dam floodgate started Thursday morning and that the warning would remain in effect until late afternoon. 

The Salt River Project is the water and power utility that operates water-storage dams on the river. 

SRP officials did not immediately respond to a request for additional information on the releases. 

However, heavy rain has fallen in the region recently, and the SRP previously has released water to make room in its reservoirs.

