PHOENIX - Phoenix is bracing itself for more potential monsoon activity as a wall of dust heads toward the Valley.

The day began with numerous storms across the High Country, bringing damaging winds, flash flooding and hail through 8 p.m. north and east of Phoenix.

The heavy rain caused flooding in the area of the Goodwin Fire scar and Big Bug Creek, prompting evacuations in the area.

Storms began popping up over southern Maricopa County and Pinal County Thursday evening.

Here is a live blog as the storms develop:

5:30 p.m.

A dust storm warning has been issued for a wall of dust extending from Gila Bend to Eloy that is moving north toward Phoenix 20 mph. The dust storm warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m.

Severe storms building south of the Valley near Casa Grande and Maricopa are headed northeast. The Valley could see blowing dust, damaging wind gusts and rain from 7 to 9 p.m.

