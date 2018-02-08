MAYER, Ariz. - Residents have been ordered to evacuate after heavy rains in the area of Big Bug Creek caused flooding, according to Yavapai County Emergency Management.

Officials are telling people living in low-lying areas of Big Bug Creek to gather necessary items and go to higher ground. Emergency officials are warning evacuees to avoid low water crossings.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff said Big Bug Creek rose 5 feet since 3 p.m. A flash flood warning continues for the Goodwin Fire scar through 6:15 p.m.

The NWS said more than 2 inches of rain has fallen on the scar as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

A shelter has been set up for those affected by flooding at Mayer High School.

For assistance, call 928-771-3260 or 911.

© 2018 KPNX