42K without power after storms roll through the Valley

Storms have knocked out power for thousands in the Valley.

PHOENIX — Thousands are without power after storms rolled through the Valley Tuesday night.

Salt River Project is reporting around 31,000 outages.

Arizona Public Service is reporting more than 11,000 outages.

9:05pm: 50 to 60 mph gusts along with large hail is still possible with this storm over east mesa. This storm is quickly moving east toward Apache Junction and the Superstitions. #12news pic.twitter.com/MWMQVaaFZD — Lindsay Riley (@LindsayRileyWx) September 13, 2023

There are reports of several areas in the Valley with downed powerlines.

The National Weather Service said the storms have produced hail and flooding rains.

The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several areas in the Valley, including Glendale, Scottsdale and Peoria.

The storms followed earlier severe thunderstorm warnings for Surprise, Sun City and El Mirage earlier in the day.

9:15 PM MST: A VERY DANGEROUS storm is moving into Apache Junction! Wind damage has been reported with this storm in East Mesa! Please stay indoors away from windows! #azwx pic.twitter.com/0f1B6dJAVZ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 13, 2023

9:05 PM📡:Powerful thunderstorms continue across parts of the eastern side of the Phoenix metro, and a new storm has popped up down near Casa Grande. Both these storms have a history of producing strong winds and hail. #azwx pic.twitter.com/dtQ7eKZOyb — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 13, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Mesa AZ, Scottsdale AZ and Gilbert AZ until 9:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/K4Nfv7T3Te — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 13, 2023

Aviso de Tormenta Severa continúa Surprise AZ, Sun City AZ, El Mirage AZ hasta las 8:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/54Jb5GIqOR — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 13, 2023

