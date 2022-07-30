RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood Saturday?

National Weather Service Phoenix reported areas in the north Valley received over 2 inches of rain.

PHOENIX — Another rainy day came and went in the Valley Saturday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms, blowing dust and flooding between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Areas of north Phoenix received the most rain with a total of 2.28 inches with Superstition in Gila County reporting 1.93 inches of rainfall.

How much has fallen in your neighborhood? Here's a list of some of the places around the Valley that received measurable rainfall.

North Phoenix: 2.28"

Superstition: 1.93"

Cave Creek: 1.65"

Deer Valley: 1.29"

Casa Grande: 1.25"

Paradise Valley: 1.08"

Tonto Basin: 1"

Miami: 0.81"

Peoria: 0.70"

Glendale: 0.56"

Ahwatukee Foothills: 0.55"

Apache Junction: 0.50"

Fountain Hills: 0.42"

Laveen: 0.39"

Globe: 0.36"

Carefree: 0.33"

Hilltop: 0.32"

Sunflower: 0.24"

Anthem: 0.22"

Mesa: 0.17"

Sun City: 0.17"

Scottsdale: 0.16"

Chandler: 0.06"

Tempe: 0.06"

Not seeing your neighborhood? Visit https://www.weather.gov/psr/PRI to see more rainfall totals.

This list was last updated Saturday, July 30 at 8:44 p.m.

Flooding Safety:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:

Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.

On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.

Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid, or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources so as to not start a fire.

All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.

Make sure the fire hydrant near your home is cleared of debris so the fire department can assess it easily in the event of a fire.

