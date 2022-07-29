RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your area Friday?

The Maricopa County Flood Control District tracks how much measurable rain has fallen around the Valley within the last 24 hours.

ARIZONA, USA — It was another rainy day in the Valley Friday!

A few isolated storms hit the west and southwest portions of the Valley between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Another storm popped up north of the 101 in the North Valley around 6:30 a.m.

The Maricopa County Flood Control District tracks how much measurable rain has fallen around the Valley within the last 24 hours.

How much has fallen in your neighborhood?

Sun City West: 0.31"

Central Phoenix: 0.24"

Paradise Valley: 0.08"

Surprise: 0.51:

Glendale 0.51"

Tolleson: 0.31"

Litchfield Park: 0.04":

Buckeye: 0.28"

Fountain Hills:

Goodyear: 0.04"

Cave Creek: 0.08"

El Mirage: 0.28"

Carefree: 0.08"

Chandler: 0.08"

Not seeing your neighborhood? Visit www.maricopa.gov/625/Rainfall-Data to see more rainfall totals.

This list was last updated Friday, July 29 at 4 p.m.

Flooding Safety:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:

Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.

On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.

Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.

All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.

Make sure the fire hydrant near your home is cleared of debris so the fire department can assess it easily in the event of a fire.

