Live blog: Valley wakes up to rain Tuesday, storm chances continue though the evening

Flood watches have been issued in several parts of the state as monsoon weather makes one more push across Arizona.

PHOENIX — Monsoon 2022 isn't done with us just yet as an influx of moisture is meeting up with a low pressure system to our west to revive storm chances across the state.

Right now, it's a cloudy morning with a few showers making their way across the Valley area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Thursday.

A flood watch is in effect today through Thursday for northern Arizona. Sporadic showers and possible thunderstorms could have heavy rainfall triggering flash flooding.

FORECAST: Moisture maximized midweek

7:20 a.m. - Get a look at that sunrise over the Valley!

6:35 a.m. - NWS Phoenix has an outlook on what to expect across the week. This morning, you may need an umbrella when heading out the door!

Lots of clouds and a few showers/sprinkles out there this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through Thursday across AZ. A few stronger storms later today and again Wednesday could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/byuyhP3l7F — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 20, 2022

