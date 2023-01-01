How much rain fell in the Valley on New Year's Day?

PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon State rang in the New Year with a very active winter storm!
According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix started 2023 by breaking a 117-year-old daily rainfall record. The rainfall so far Sunday was 0.38 inches through 6:30 PM MST, which may not seem too high, but it is still enough to break the previous record of 0.22 inches, set all the way back in 1906.
A winter storm warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for elevations above 6000ft. New snowfall of 4-14” is expected with 40-50 mph gusts.
A winter weather advisory is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for elevations above 5000ft. New snowfall of 2-6” is expected with 30mph gusts.
Snow showers are still possible on Monday for the high country but improve in the Valley with partly cloudy skies.
Here's a breakdown of how much rain has fallen Sunday throughout the Valley as of 6:30 p.m
- Glendale: 0.39"
- Surprise: 0.20"
- Goodyear: 0.51"
- Tolleson: 0.12"
- Scottsdale: 0.35"
- Central Phoenix: 0.38"
- Litchfield Park: 0.35"
- Tempe: 0.28"
- Mesa: 0.51"
- Gilbert: 0.67"
- Chandler: 0.67"
- Guadalupe: 0.35"
- Ahwatukee: 0.31"
- North Scottsdale: 0.63"
A full breakdown of rainfall totals can be found here.
Arizona Weather
Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.