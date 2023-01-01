How much rain fell in the Valley on New Year's Day?

A winter storm warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for elevations above 6000ft.

PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon State rang in the New Year with a very active winter storm!

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix started 2023 by breaking a 117-year-old daily rainfall record. The rainfall so far Sunday was 0.38 inches through 6:30 PM MST, which may not seem too high, but it is still enough to break the previous record of 0.22 inches, set all the way back in 1906.

Beginning 2023 by breaking a 117-year old daily rainfall record in Phoenix. The rainfall so far today, 0.38 inches through 6:30 PM MST, may not seem too high, but it is still enough to break the previous record of 0.22 inches, set all the way back in 1906. #azwx pic.twitter.com/rns4tKLq00 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 2, 2023

A winter storm warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for elevations above 6000ft. New snowfall of 4-14” is expected with 40-50 mph gusts.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for elevations above 5000ft. New snowfall of 2-6” is expected with 30mph gusts.

Snow showers are still possible on Monday for the high country but improve in the Valley with partly cloudy skies.

Here's a breakdown of how much rain has fallen Sunday throughout the Valley as of 6:30 p.m

Glendale: 0.39"

Surprise: 0.20"

Goodyear: 0.51"

Tolleson: 0.12"

Scottsdale: 0.35"

Central Phoenix: 0.38"

Litchfield Park: 0.35"

Tempe: 0.28"

Mesa: 0.51"

Gilbert: 0.67"

Chandler: 0.67"

Guadalupe: 0.35"

Ahwatukee: 0.31"

North Scottsdale: 0.63"

A full breakdown of rainfall totals can be found here.

