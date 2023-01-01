x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

How much rain fell in the Valley on New Year's Day?

A winter storm warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for elevations above 6000ft.

More Videos

PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon State rang in the New Year with a very active winter storm!

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix started 2023 by breaking a 117-year-old daily rainfall record. The rainfall so far Sunday was 0.38 inches through 6:30 PM MST, which may not seem too high, but it is still enough to break the previous record of 0.22 inches, set all the way back in 1906.

 

A winter storm warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for elevations above 6000ft. New snowfall of 4-14” is expected with 40-50 mph gusts.

LIVE BLOG: Showers passing through the Valley

A winter weather advisory is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for elevations above 5000ft. New snowfall of 2-6” is expected with 30mph gusts.

Snow showers are still possible on Monday for the high country but improve in the Valley with partly cloudy skies.

RELATED: Arizona weather forecast

Here's a breakdown of how much rain has fallen Sunday throughout the Valley as of 6:30 p.m

  • Glendale: 0.39"
  • Surprise: 0.20"
  • Goodyear: 0.51"
  • Tolleson: 0.12"
  • Scottsdale: 0.35"
  • Central Phoenix: 0.38"
  • Litchfield Park: 0.35"
  • Tempe: 0.28"
  • Mesa: 0.51"
  • Gilbert: 0.67"
  • Chandler: 0.67"
  • Guadalupe: 0.35"
  • Ahwatukee: 0.31"
  • North Scottsdale: 0.63"

A full breakdown of rainfall totals can be found here.

   

Related Articles

Arizona Weather 

Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Before You Leave, Check This Out