Here are some Phoenix Memorial Day weather facts

We take a closer look at the weather stats from the May holiday.

PHOENIX — Memorial Day 2022 is here and people around the Valley are honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

As people take a moment to remember those who served, we are also taking a look back on what the weather during Memorial Days in Phoenix in years past have looked like.

Here are some Phoenix Memorial Day climatology facts.

Extremes (1896-2021):

The record high temperature of 114 degrees was set on May 30, 1910. The record low temperature of 51 occurred on May 30, 1918.

Phoenix recorded the coolest high temperature of 79 degrees on May 30, 1988 and on May 27, 2019. The warmest low temperature of 81 degrees was recorded on May 30, 1983.

A record rainfall of 0.14" was set on May 28, 1990.

Averages (1991-2020):

The average high temperature for the Phoenix Metro on Memorial Day ranges from 98 to 100 degrees.

The normal low temperature ranges from 72 to 75 degrees.

Typically, Phoenix does not receive any rainfall on Memorial Day. There has been a trace or more of rainfall in the last six of 126 years.

Historical Memorial Day weather:

Last year on Memorial Day, Phoenix recorded a high of 101 degrees and a low of 75. Phoenix has climbed to the triple-digits on Memorial Day 38 times since 1896.

As you can see, the Phoenix area has seen some extreme weather during the May holiday. If you have any good Arizona weather stories or photos, please be sure to share them with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

