ADOT: New I-17 drainage system in place in north Phoenix to help with monsoon flooding

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation has installed a new drainage system along 1-17 designed to reduce the risk of flooding during Arizona's monsoon season.

Officials said the $38 million system is installed in underpasses between Peoria Avenue and Greenway Road in Phoenix. Those underpasses have been known to flood during heavy rain, and the new drainage system is designed to limit flooding in the area.

ADOT said they replaced outdated pump stations, installed back in 1964, with gravity-controlled pipelines. The angled pipelines will now move stormwater into retention basins or the Arizona Canal Diversion Channel north of Dunlap Avenue.

Officials said that even though the upgrades are designed to reduce the potential for flooding, a large amount of rain in a short period can tax any drainage system on state highways and local roads.

Drivers should proceed cautiously when storms hit and avoid driving into areas with standing or moving water.

