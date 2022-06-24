Weekend traffic report for June 24 - June 27

Here's all the info you need about closures and detours before you hit the road this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the current closures and detours expected on Valley roads for the weekend of June 17.

PHOENIX

Eastbound I-10 is closed this weekend between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, June 24 to 4 a.m. Monday, June 27. Crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will be setting girders for the new Broadway Road Bridge over I-10. This weekend's I-10 closure is one in a series that ADOT is planning this summer in the 11-mile work zone between the San Tan 202 and I-17, and on State Route 143. ADOT will tell us more specific information about each weekend closure as details are confirmed.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps between 3rd and 40th streets are closed.

The ramp from southbound State Route 143 to eastbound I-10 is closed.

The southbound I-17 on-ramps at 7th Avenue and 7th Street are closed.

The ramp from southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10 is closed.

The westbound Loop 202 ramp to eastbound I-10 is closed.

The southbound State Route 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road is closed.

The ramps from southbound State Route 51 to eastbound I-10 are closed.

The HOV ramp from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Red Mountain 202 is closed. All other lanes from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 will remain open.

Use eastbound Loop 202 to southbound Loop 101 to westbound U.S. 60 or westbound Loop 202 to access eastbound Loop 202.

EAST VALLEY

Eastbound State Route 24 will be closed between Loop 202 and Ellsworth Road from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25. The east and westbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound State Route 24 will be closed. Drivers can exit Loop 202 to eastbound Elliot Road and use southbound Ellsworth Road to access State Route 24.

WEST VALLEY

Pay attention to the closures happening on I-10 eastbound between State Route 51 and U.S. 60. Several ramps are impacted and are listed above.

The southbound I-17 on-ramps at 7th Avenue are closed.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Don’t forget to download the 12 News app and follow Meteorologist Lauren Rainson on Twitter for the latest traffic news across the Valley.





