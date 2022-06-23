'We are just trying to help our community': Phoenix gas station owners cut profits to give customers a break at the pump

The gas station on Osborn Road and 20th Street is offering unleaded gas for $4.99 per gallon.

PHOENIX — The owners of a Phoenix gas station are cutting down on profits to give their customers relief at the pump.

Jaswiendre Singh and his wife Ramandeep Kaur, who own the Valero gas station at 20th Street and Osborn Road are offering unleaded gas for $4.99 per gallon.

The average gas price for unleaded gas in Arizona is about $5.35 as of Thursday.

“Out in my neighborhood gas is $5.99 a gallon and that’s not feasible,” said Mikedra Schexnayder, a Maryvale resident.

The act of generosity has attracted people from all over the Valley to the Valero in central Phoenix to fill their tanks.

"We are just trying to help our community, our people so they can save some money,” said Kaur.

This comes as gas companies are being accused of price gouging after ExxonMobil, Chevron and other major oil companies announced profits totaling more than $40 billion in the first quarter of the year.

“Shame on them,” said Schexnayder.

This isn’t the first time Singh and Kaur have cut prices. The two usually do the same in December around the holidays.

“We are thinking people need money, people need help,” said Singh.

But with gas prices at an all-time high, they are extending their generosity.

“When they get change back, they feel so good!” said Kaur.

That feeling is a slight relief as inflation makes life difficult for so many.

“I think it’s a really good thing,” said Schexnayder.

Singh and Kaur said they will continue to keep gas prices below average for as long as they can. They said they are able to afford to cut their profits since they own another business.

The gas stations are only accepting debit and cash for gas purchases.

