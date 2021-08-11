x
U.S. 60 closed both ways between Superior and Miami due to flooding, debris

The roadway has been closed due to standing water, rocks, and boulders sitting on the road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Credit: ADOT

TOP-OF-THE-WORLD, Ariz. — All lanes of a major east-west highway has been closed due to storm debris and flooding, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said.

The roadway, U.S. Route 60, has been closed in both directions in-between Superior and Miami after the department received reports of standing water, rocks, and boulders on it, ADOT said.

The closure greatly affects the town of Top-Of-The-World, which sits between Superior and Miami.

The department did not give an estimated time of reopening the roadway.

Real-time road conditions can be found on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information website, by calling 511, and through the department's Twitter account.

This is a developing situation. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

