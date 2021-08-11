U.S. 60 closed both ways between Superior and Miami due to flooding, debris

TOP-OF-THE-WORLD, Ariz. — All lanes of a major east-west highway has been closed due to storm debris and flooding, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said.
The roadway, U.S. Route 60, has been closed in both directions in-between Superior and Miami after the department received reports of standing water, rocks, and boulders on it, ADOT said.
The closure greatly affects the town of Top-Of-The-World, which sits between Superior and Miami.
The department did not give an estimated time of reopening the roadway.
Real-time road conditions can be found on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information website, by calling 511, and through the department's Twitter account.
This is a developing situation. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.
