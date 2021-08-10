El Mirage police shoot, kill a man after robbery attempt

Two officers shot a suspect after asking him to lower his weapon

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — El Mirage police officers shot and killed a man after, they say, he refused to lower his weapon and instead pointed it at officers.

Officers received a report of an alarm and a suspect breaking glass at the Walgreens near West Cactus and El Mirage roads shortly before 2 a.m., Tuesday, police said.

Shortly after they arrived, another call came for a suspicious person a few blocks north in the 12200 block of West Larkspur Road. Two officers contacted the person, who then ran, police said.

The suspect resisted arrest and ran from the officers, according to officials.

Police said the officers observed the man had a handgun. Two officers and a third who arrived stopped the man between two houses and asked him to put down the gun. According to police, the man lowered the gun and pointed it at officers instead.

Two of the officers shot the man multiple times. He was transported to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to a police spokesman.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, but has not been positively identified by police.