Phoenix traffic: Closures and detours for the weekend of May 20

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video was recorded before it was announced that the US 60 will fully reopen "early next week," according to a Friday morning tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation. The roadway will remain closed through the weekend of May 20.

Here's the latest information on all the closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of May 20, 2022.

West Valley

I-10 eastbound is closed between Loop 202 and 19th Avenue due to pavement work from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday 5 at a.m. Both I-17 ramps to I-10 eastbound at the Stack are closed. The Loop 202 northbound ramps (including the HOV ramp) to I-10 eastbound are closed. The I-10 eastbound HOV lane on-ramp at 79th Avenue is closed. If traveling through the Phoenix area consider detouring onto Loop 202 SB/EB (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. I-10 eastbound drivers also should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street.

North Valley

Greenway Road is closed in both directions approaching I-17 for the regional drainage system project. All I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road are closed. Plan on frontage road closures or local access routes. Consider using Bell or Cactus roads as alternate east-west routes. Drivers can use 19th or 35th avenues as north-south routes in the area.

East Valley

US 60 westbound is closed between Loop 101 and McClintock Drive. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. US 60 westbound traffic will be detoured to Loop 101 northbound or southbound. Loop 101 northbound traffic can detour onto Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area. Traffic detouring to Loop 101 southbound can use Loop 202 westbound (Santan Freeway) to connect with I-10 in the Chandler area.

US 60 westbound is closed overnight between Goldfield Road/Old West Highway and Meridian Road for pavement sealing from Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m. Alternate routes include westbound Baseline Road or Old West Highway/Apache Trail to Meridian Road to return to US 60 westbound.

US 60 eastbound is closed overnight between Meridian and Goldfield roads for pavement sealing from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 7 a.m. Alternate routes include eastbound Baseline Road or Apache Trail to Goldfield Road to return to US 60 eastbound.

I-10 eastbound is narrowed to three lanes near Ray Road for the I-10 Broadway Curve Project on Saturday from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. The I-10 eastbound on-ramp at Ray Road and the off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard are closed.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

