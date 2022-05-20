U.S. 60 fully reopens after water main break in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.
The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 near Tempe reopened this weekend after being closed due to a water main line rupture.
Repairs on the spot where 8 million gallons of water were lost more than two weeks ago were completed at 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to ADOT.
Tempe officials gave an update on the repairs of the roadway last week and said repairs were progressing well.
That break occurred Saturday, May 7, and shut down all lanes of the major highway.
Eastbound lanes were finally reopened on Sunday, May 15.
VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Más de dos semanas después del cierre, la US 60 reabrirá completamente después de la ruptura de la tubería principal de agua en Tempe
