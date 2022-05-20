U.S. 60 fully reopens after water main break in Tempe

The closure of a major Valley freeway has been vexing East Valley commuters for more than two weeks.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 near Tempe reopened this weekend after being closed due to a water main line rupture.

Repairs on the spot where 8 million gallons of water were lost more than two weeks ago were completed at 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to ADOT.

Tempe officials gave an update on the repairs of the roadway last week and said repairs were progressing well.

That break occurred Saturday, May 7, and shut down all lanes of the major highway.

Eastbound lanes were finally reopened on Sunday, May 15.

🎆 GREAT NEWS 🎆US 60 WB has REOPENED! (It's been closed since May 7 due to a water-main break near McClintock Drive.)#aztraffic #arizona #US60 #tempe pic.twitter.com/Jg6Bz3ydYh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 23, 2022

