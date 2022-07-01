Weekend traffic report for Jan. 7 - Jan. 10

Vanessa Ramirez has all the information on the latest road closures and detours going on across the Valley this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of what you can expect to find for closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of Jan. 7.

North Valley

Loop 101 eastbound is closed between I-17 and 7th Street for lane-line striping and other pavement markings from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Both I-17 ramps to Loop 101 eastbound are closed. Loop 101 eastbound on-ramp at 27th Avenue is also closed. Loop 101 eastbound traffic can exit to I-17 northbound or southbound and use eastbound Bell Road or Happy Valley Road to 7th Street to access Loop 101 beyond closure. I-17 drivers also can connect with Loop 101 eastbound by using Union Hills Drive or Happy Valley Road to 7th Street.

Loop 303 closed briefly (both directions) in areas between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway for APS overhead utility line work Saturday 9 p.m. to Sunday 1 a.m.

East Valley

US 60 westbound is closed between Greenfield and Gilbert roads for asphalt pavement removal from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. US 60 westbound on-ramps at Superstition Springs Boulevard, Power Road and Higley Road are also closed. Alternate freeway routes include either stretch of Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain or Santan freeways). US 60 westbound traffic exiting at Greenfield Road can detour to either westbound Southern Avenue or Baseline Road.

Loop 202 eastbound (Santan Freeway) closed between McQueen and Gilbert roads for the Lindsay Road Interchange project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 202 eastbound on-ramps at Alma School Road and Arizona Avenue are also closed. Plan to detour on local streets including Chandler Boulevard. US 60 eastbound is an alternate freeway route.

Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) is closed briefly overnight near Priest Drive for APS overhead utility line work from Saturday 11 p.m. to Sunday 5 a.m.

Southbound Ellsworth Road is closed at the SR 24 work zone in Mesa for bridge work on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Northbound Ellsworth Road is narrowed to one lane at SR 24. Southbound Ellsworth Road traffic can use westbound Elliot Road and enter Loop 202 SB/WB (Santan Freeway) before exiting to SR 24 eastbound in order to reach Ellsworth Road beyond closure.

West Valley

I-10 is narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between Verrado Way and SR 85 in Buckeye for widening project. Friday 9 p.m. – Saturday 5:30 a.m. (Jan. 8) Saturday 9 p.m. – Sunday 9 a.m. (Jan. 9) Sunday 9 p.m. – Monday 5 a.m. (Jan. 10)



As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

