Phoenix weekend traffic: Closures and detours for Sept. 8 - Sept. 11

Stella Sun gives us a breakdown of all the road closures and detours across the Valley during the Sept. 8 weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Drivers in the Valley will need to navigate around a freeway closure on I-17 and some ramp closures on I-10 and the US-60 for the weekend of Sept. 8-11. The Arizona Department of Transportation tells drivers to plan for delays and detours while the following closures are in place.

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Thunderbird and Pinnacle Peak roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 11) for pavement improvement project.

Detours:

Drivers on northbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues.

Drivers on Loop 101 can exit ahead of the I-17 ramp closures and use local routes, including Pinnacle Peak or Happy Valley roads, to enter northbound I-17.

Drivers on Loop 101 can exit ahead of the I-17 ramp closures and use local routes, including Pinnacle Peak or Happy Valley roads, to enter northbound I-17.

Ramp closures:

Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 closed

Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue, Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road also closed.

Note: Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Scottsdale Road closed from midnight to noon Saturday (Sept. 9) for wall repairs. Detours include westbound Mayo Boulevard to 64th or 56th streets.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 9) for bridge work.

Ramp closures:

Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Detour : Allow extra travel time. Consider exiting westbound I-10 at 40th Street.

: Allow extra travel time. Consider exiting westbound I-10 at 40th Street. Note: Southbound SR 143 loop ramp to eastbound I-10 closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 9). Consider entering eastbound I-10 from Broadway Road.

Westbound US 60 ramp (Superstition Freeway) to westbound I-10 in Tempe closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 11) for pavement marking as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Ramp closures:

Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Rural Road and off-ramp at Priest Drive closed. Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport and other destinations.

alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport and other destinations. Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 11) for construction. Consider exiting at Elliot Road.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) narrowed to one lane between Higley and Power roads in Mesa from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 11) for freeway maintenance.

Note: Eastbound Loop 202 also narrowed to one lane overnight between Higley and Power roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (Sept. 11-14).

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Don’t forget to download the 12 News app and follow Stella Sun on Twitter for the latest traffic news across the Valley.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube