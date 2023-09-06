Plane lands on I-17 near Sunset Point

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, all occupants inside the plane are safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A small plane landed on I-17 on the evening of Sept. 6, the Arizona Department of Transportation reports.

The plane landed on I-17 southbound near Sunset Point. According to ADOT, all occupants are safe and no lanes are blocked.

That's a new one...



A plane landed on I-17 southbound near Sunset Point this evening. Luckily, all occupants are reported to be safe! No lanes are blocked, but please travel with care through the area. pic.twitter.com/FN2YikUmfT — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 7, 2023

ADOT said drivers should travel with care through the area.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page. Or see us on the 12News Plus app available on Roku or Amazon Fire.

Up to Speed