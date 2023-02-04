1 killed in crash caused by teen, Phoenix police say

Phoenix police said that a truck driven by a juvenile struck another car near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive Saturday night, killing the car's driver.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — One man is dead after his car was hit by a teen driving a truck near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive Saturday night, Phoenix Police said.

According to police reports, the teen had been driving west on Union Hills Drive when he didn't stop for a red light and struck another car driven by 60-year-old Mark Oale going south on 35th Avenue.

Oale's car was then pushed into a third vehicle that was stopped at the intersection at the time.

Oale was taken to the hospital by first responders, where he later died from his injuries.

Both the teen and the driver of the third vehicle weren't badly hurt and stayed on the scene after the crash. Police said that neither of them showed any signs of impairment.

Police have not said if they're recommending charges at this time.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous