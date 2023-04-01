Fatal crash in west Phoenix may have involved impairment, police say

The vehicle crashed into an electrical pole near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, leaving one woman dead and two men hurt, police said.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and two men are in the hospital after a car crash early Saturday morning in west Phoenix. Police said that impairment may have played a part in the crash.

The crash reportedly happened just before 3:15 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

When police arrived, they found that a vehicle had swerved off the roadway after one of the men driving lost control of the car. The vehicle then struck a nearby electrical pole, causing it to roll onto its side.

The woman, a passenger in the vehicle in her early 20s, was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. First responders took her to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities say that both men are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation remains open, Phoenix police said.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous