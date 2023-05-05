West Valley drivers: Increased traffic expected Saturday

George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will be performing at State Farm Stadium on Saturday. Glendale officials recommend ride-sharing to get there.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The King of Country Music is kicking off a tour at State Farm Stadium this weekend. Glendale city officials are alerting drivers to plan for increased traffic in the West Valley on Saturday.

89x platinum music star George Strait is headlining his first of six shows on Saturday, May 6. Eight-time Grammy-winner Chris Stapleton and special guest Little Big Town will also be performing at the venue.

Glendale's traffic engineer believes drivers heading to the West Valley on Saturday should expect heavier than normal traffic on Interstate 10 and the Loop 101 freeways. Near the stadium, 95th Ave and a portion of Maryland Ave will close on Saturday.

"When the gates open, there will be a lot of traffic just because it's in the Westgate area," Glendale traffic engineer Tony Abbo said.

The parking lots at State Farm Stadium will open at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Main gates open at 4:00 p.m. The show kicks off at 5:45 p.m.

The city is reminding concert-goers who rideshare to make sure they are getting picked up and dropped off in the appropriate area. The black lot is designated for rideshare users.

"We want to spread the word that the concert gets done at midnight and rideshare availability sometimes becomes a concern," Abbo said.

The city is also reminding drivers and pedestrians to use caution.

"A mass exodus after the last concert gets done and we encourage people, as well as pedestrians, be vigilant," Abbo said. "Don't make any assumptions because you know people are tired around then. Fatigue has set in."

