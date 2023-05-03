Fatal semi-truck crash causes massive I-10 overpass damage near Willcox

WILLCOX, Ariz — An Interstate 10 overpass near Willcox was massively damaged Wednesday morning after a semi-truck crashed into a pillar, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.
The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and hit a pillar of the overpass near State Route 191, troopers said. The truck became fully engulfed in flames and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not yet identified the driver or the trucking company that owns the vehicle.
Deputy pictures from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office show the overpass's pillar to be close to collapsing. Both I-10 and SR 191 have since been closed in both directions indefinitely to drivers prior to the overpass.
This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.
Latest Arizona news
Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.