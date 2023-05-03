Fatal semi-truck crash causes massive I-10 overpass damage near Willcox

The driver of the semi-truck was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLCOX, Ariz — An Interstate 10 overpass near Willcox was massively damaged Wednesday morning after a semi-truck crashed into a pillar, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and hit a pillar of the overpass near State Route 191, troopers said. The truck became fully engulfed in flames and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet identified the driver or the trucking company that owns the vehicle.

Deputy pictures from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office show the overpass's pillar to be close to collapsing. Both I-10 and SR 191 have since been closed in both directions indefinitely to drivers prior to the overpass.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

UPDATE: Here's a photo of infrastructure damage to the US 191 overpass at I-10 near Willcox.



A semi crashed into a pillar which is now buckled.



I-10 WB remains closed. US 191 is also closed prior the I-10 Junction. pic.twitter.com/llJNpWFobr — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 3, 2023

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous