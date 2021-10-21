Phoenix road rage incident leads to shooting at red light

A driver shot into another vehicle after getting into a verbal argument and left one man with serious injuries.

PHOENIX — A verbal argument at a Phoenix stop light left one man shot with serious injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

On Thursday, minutes before 10 a.m., Phoenix police responded to the intersection of 43rd and Peoria avenues after a collision with injuries was reported, officials released.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that the drivers of the two vehicles were in a verbal argument at a red light, according to police. Initial information suggests that the driver of a blue sedan fired into an SUV, causing the SUV to hit a pedestrian walkway before coming to a stop.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

There has been no additional information released about the victim who was shot, the pedestrian hit nor the alleged gunman.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

