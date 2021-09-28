Amazon unveils 'Jetsons'-like roaming robot for the home

Astro, the new mobile robot Amazon is sending to customers later this year, costs about $1,500.

NEW YORK — Amazon’s new robot can hear, see and follow you around the home, but it's no Rosey the Robot. Amazon’s version, called Astro, doesn’t cook or clean like the animated character from “The Jetsons.”

But it can check if you left the stove on while you’re out, or send an alert if someone enters the house it doesn’t recognize.

It uses cameras, sensors, and artificial technology to avoid walls or dogs, and Amazon said Astro will only get smarter as time goes on.